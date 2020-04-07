Cook County medical examiner’s office confirms 35 more COVID-19 deaths

article

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed 35 more COVID-19 deaths Monday, bringing the toll in the county to 245.

The adults ages ranged from 44 to 92, the medical examiner’s office said. On Sunday, the medical examiner’s office confirmed 26 deaths related to COVID-19.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Monday outlined plans after an analysis found African Americans are disproportionately more likely to die of COVID-19.

The Cook County Jail also announced a 59-year-old detainee was the first at the jail to die of apparent complications from the coronavirus.

Illinois health officials Monday said 1,006 more people tested positive for the virus, bringing the total in the state to 12,262. So far, 307 people have died from the outbreak.