Chicago weather: Wind chills near zero today with more snow tonight

The Brief A narrow band of snow is causing slick roads in parts of the Chicago area. Bitter cold will dominate St. Patrick’s Day with wind chills near or below zero. A quick shot of snow arrives tonight before a warmup into the 50s and 60s later this week.



There is still some snow falling over parts of Chicagoland, most notably in about a 5-mile-wide band that reaches through our southwest viewing area. In this narrow band, road conditions have been poor overnight wherever the snow has moved through.

St. Patrick's Day forecast:

The majority of Chicagoland is just dealing with very cold temperatures for St. Patrick’s Day. So far, wind chills as of this writing are just barely above zero but may drop into negative digits yet before sunrise.

Actual high temperatures today will be 20° or more colder than normal rising only into the mid 20s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy.

The next system arrives late tonight and will deposit about an inch of snow or so to our area before leaving prior to daybreak Wednesday.

The rest of tomorrow will turn out partly sunny and not as cold with highs tagging at least 40°. There is a chance for a little light rain overnight into Thursday morning.

The bigger melt begins Thursday with a stretch of quiet weather (thank goodness) arriving. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s through Sunday.