Cook County officials celebrate start of Pride Month

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle joined officials on Thursday to kick off Pride Month.

Earlier this morning at Daley Plaza, a ceremony was held to raise the pride flag to celebrate the diversity of the LGBTQ+ community.

"It is important that we acknowledge the right to inclusion as we continue to see discrimination and violence against the trans and non-binary community throughout the country, especially amongst Black and Latin community members," said Cook County Commissioner Kevin Morrison.

Last week, the Cook County Board of Commissioners passed an amendment to the human rights ordinance that protects employment and housing for LGBTQ+ communities.