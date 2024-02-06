Cook County physician convicted of $1.2M Medicaid fraud

A Cook County judge has convicted Dr. William McMiller for defrauding the state of over $1.2 million in Medicaid funds.

McMiller, who is the owner of Dr. Bill's Learning Center, was found guilty on charges of theft of government property and vendor fraud. These felonies carry penalties of six to 30 years and four to 20 years in prison.

"Millions of Illinoisans – seniors, children and families – rely on Medicaid to obtain their health care," Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement. "It is unconscionable a physician who is charged with providing care would take advantage of patients and the people of Illinois."

The investigation into McMiller began after irregular billing practices were discovered. McMiller's niece, 39-year-old Jonise Williams of Matteson, handled billing at Dr. Bill’s Learning Centers. Raoul said she and McMiller submitted a number of claims for services that were never provided.

Williams previously pleaded guilty to vendor fraud and received probation.

McMiller, 69, of Oak Park, was ordered to remain in custody at the Cook County Jail following his verdict. He's due back in court on Feb. 29.