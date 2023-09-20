Cook County program providing new homes to 1,000 vulnerable people

As many as 1,000 people in Cook County now have a new home thanks to the flexible housing pool program.

The people helped have experienced homelessness and other personal challenges in Chicago and suburban Cook County.

A thousand of them now have permanent and supportive housing. Sixty percent of the program’s participants suffer with serious mental health illnesses and most of the adults have experienced substance abuse disorders.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says the housing options are setting people on track for a positive future.

"It's programs like the flexible housing pool programs with low barriers that get individuals connected to resources quickly that are the types of programs necessary to ensure the health and safety of Cook County communities."

About 38% of the adults and 23% of youth that secured the housing had run-ins with the law.