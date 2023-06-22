Cook County projects nearly $86M deficit in next fiscal year’s budget

Cook County is projecting a nearly $86 million deficit in its budget for the next fiscal year.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle says she is confident that she'll be able to fill the gap with some "tweaking" and will not have to raise taxes or fees.

The preliminary budget calls for spending $7.25 billion on operations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There is also an estimated $26 million set aside for the health care of undocumented immigrants.

The budget does not include $1 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds, which are being spent separately on mostly one-time investments.