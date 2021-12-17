Cook County recommends increased mitigation efforts in battle against COVID-19

The Cook County Department of Public Health announced its recommendation of increased mitigation efforts for businesses and individuals in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the department, with winter holidays approaching amid an increase in COVID-19 cases in the region, the following mitigation strategies are suggested to keep all safe and healthy.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Vaccines

If a person is fully vaccinated, the department recommends getting a booster shot. For those who received a two dose vaccine, a booster can be received after six months. Those who took a single shot can get a booster two months after the original dose.

The department said vaccination against COVID-19 will protect people against severe disease and death, even with the emergence of the omicron variant. Initial data indicates that boosters are especially important now, to provide extra protection against this new variant. Boosters are available for all adults, and for people 16 years and older with the Pfizer vaccine.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 NEWSLETTER

Indoor Gatherings

The department states that if someone is not fully vaccinated, it is not recommended to gather indoors with others outside your household. Anyone wishing to celebrate the season with others is strongly urged to get a COVID-19 test 2-3 days before the event, and to test again the morning of the event. The department says to stay home if you have a positive test and follow CDC isolation guidance.

Workplaces are strongly urged to hold virtual holiday gatherings to avoid large groups of congregating employees.

Businesses

Establishments are urged to require patrons to be fully vaccinated for entry, and/or provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within 24 hours of entry, the department states. This is especially important anywhere large groups congregate indoors, spaces where people can be close to one another, and places where people remove their masks.

Large gatherings are defined by the CDC as those where many people from multiple households meet. Large events include conferences, trade shows, sporting events, festivals, concerts, or large weddings and parties.

Advertisement

Masking requirements are still in effect for indoor spaces and activities, the department said. Wearing a mask is crucial to limiting exposure and transmission of COVID-19 in indoor environments. All people age 2 years old and older who can medically tolerate it must wear a mask in indoor public settings, the department states.