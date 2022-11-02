Cook County residents will see proposed property tax hike to support forest preserves
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Cook County residents heading to the polls will see a proposed property tax hike on their ballots.
The money would be used to support the county's nearly 70,000 acres of forest preserves.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
The additional funding would also allow for things like expanded trails and new land.
The forest preserve says if the referendum passes, the average homeowner would see an increase of less than $20 a year.