Cook County saw 45 percent increase in drug overdose deaths during pandemic

Drug overdose deaths have hit record levels during the pandemic, and now we're learning Cook County saw a 45 percent increase.

According to experts, fentanyl is largely to blame, as street drugs like heroin, meth and cocaine are laced with it.

Cook County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Ponni Arunkumarher says her office keeps seeing an increase in overdose deaths.

"[In] 2021 so far, we're seeing 1,545 opioid deaths, and we're about two months behind in certifying opioid deaths as they're pending toxicology," Arunkumarher said. "So the trend in continuing and is very concerning."

Arunkumar says fentanyl is involved in 75 to 80 percent of overdose deaths here.