Cook County sees more than 900 homicides so far in 2020

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday announced there have been more than 900 homicides so far in 2020, and there is still an entire month left in the year.

Of the 902 homicides confirmed between January 1 and November 30, 810 were due to gunshot wounds.

Males accounted for 806 of all the homicides in Cook County, and more than 78 percent of the killings were committed against African Americans, while more than 16 percent were committed against Latinos and around 5 percent against Caucasians.

In all of 2019, Cook County saw 675 homicides.

This is only the second time in almost a quarter century when Cook County has surpassed 900 homicides in a year. The last time was in 2016. The county also surpassed 900 in 1996, 1995 and 1994.