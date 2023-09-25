Cook County sheriff: Ghost gun, open bottles of tequila found during traffic stop in River North

article

A ghost gun and open bottles of tequila were recovered during a traffic stop in River North Sunday night.

According to the Cook County Sheriff's Office, police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle with a suspended registration.

During the stop, sheriff's police recovered a firearm with no serial number, also known as a ghost gun, as well as open bottles of tequila and green plant material that had a similar odor of cannabis.

No occupants in the vehicle had a valid license to carry a weapon.

Felony charges have been approved.