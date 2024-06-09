Cook County Sheriff's squad car involved in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway

A Cook County Sheriff's squad car was involved in a four-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday morning.

Illinois State Police responded to southbound I-94 near 95th Street just after 4 a.m. for reports of a crash blocking multiple lanes.

I-94 was temporarily shut down but has since been reopened. All vehicles have been removed from the scene.

State Police said injuries were reported, but did not specify how many or their extent.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.