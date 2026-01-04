Cook County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit features 24 trained dogs ready for duty

Cook County Sheriff's Office showcases its K-9 Unit of 24 trained pups ready to go.

What we know:

In a social media post, the Cook County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the 24 dogs that are part of their K-9 Unit. From AJ to Zilly, the office showed off a photo of each of the dogs.

"ROLL CALL! CCSO K9's reporting for duty – ready to serve, protect, and sniff out success! #CCSO #K9 #CookCountySheriff" the post ready.

The names of the dogs include AJ, Aris, Barny, Bolt, Boone, Brutus, Chester, Darwin, Dax, Ella, Furi, Gryf, Herda, Jameson, Le-Zer, Minnie, Penny D., Rizz, Samantha, Story, Teeter, Zorro, and Zilly.