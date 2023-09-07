Cook County Sheriff's Office hosts free vehicle light repair event in Markham

If you've ever had a broken taillight, you know they're usually not cheap to fix.

On Thursday, the Cook County Sheriff's Office hosted a free vehicle light repair event in Markham.

Repairs were available for taillights, headlights, and license plates, all at no cost.

Fifth District Commissioner Monica Gordon stated that this event provides a great opportunity for people to take advantage of.

"This is to help with, as you know, people get ticketed for their car lights, so we want everyone — this is part of the many equity initiatives in Cook County to make sure everyone has the opportunity to get this fixed," said Gordon.

Registration is required for these light replacement events, and sign-up is available through the Sheriff's webpage.