Cook County Sheriff’s officer saves choking woman in Ford Heights

The Brief Cook County Sheriff’s Officer Zachary Finn saved a choking woman in Ford Heights in September, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Dashcam video shows Finn pulling over, performing the Heimlich maneuver, and helping the woman clear an obstruction from her throat. Paramedics checked the woman, who declined further treatment and drove away safely; the Sheriff’s Office praised Finn’s "quick thinking and life-saving actions."



A woman, who was choking, was saved by a Cook County Sheriff's officer in Ford Heights last month, according to the Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

In a social media post, the Cook County Sheriff's Office shared that Officer Zachary Finn saved a choking woman in Ford Heights in September.

A video shows a driver pulling over to the side of the road near an intersection. A few seconds later, a sheriff vehicle pulls up near the spotted car, turning on their emergency lights. A woman gets out of the car, shaking her head. The officer quickly steps in and performs the Heimlich maneuver on the woman. After a short while, the woman is seen getting back into her car with the officer's assistance.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the officer's quick response helped the woman clear an item from her throat. Paramedics checked her after the incident, but she declined further medical treatment. The woman drove away safely.

"Hats off to Officer Finn for his quick thinking and life-saving actions!" the post read.