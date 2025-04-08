19-year-old found asleep with stolen gun in Cook County released with conditions, records show

article

The Brief A 19-year-old man was arrested after Cook County Sheriff’s officers said they found him asleep in a running car with a stolen, loaded gun. Authorities said the man, identified as Ivan Enriquez, appeared intoxicated, failed a sobriety test, and did not have a valid FOID card or concealed carry license. Enriquez was charged, released from custody the next day, and later ordered to surrender any firearms; a preliminary hearing took place April 4.



A 19-year-old man arrested last month after Cook County Sheriff’s officers said they found him asleep behind the wheel of a running car with a loaded, stolen gun has been released under conditions, according to court records.

The backstory:

Ivan Enriquez was taken into custody around 3:12 a.m. March 19 near 135th Street and Kedzie Avenue in Robbins, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said they found Enriquez slumped over in the driver’s seat with the car in drive and his foot on the brake. When they woke him up and instructed him to put the car in park, officers said they smelled alcohol and noted signs of intoxication.

Authorities said Enriquez failed a field sobriety test and was arrested.

During the arrest, deputies said they recovered a loaded handgun with an extended magazine that had been reported stolen by Illinois State Police. He did not have a valid FOID card or a concealed carry license, officials said.

Enriquez was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and driving under the influence. Additional traffic citations were also issued.

What's next:

He was released from custody March 20 and ordered to turn in any firearms to the Cook County Sheriff’s Police. A preliminary hearing was held April 4.