Cook County man carjacked woman at suburban Taco Bell, prosecutor say

The Brief A Cook County man was arrested for allegedly threatening a woman and carjacking her in Villa Park last April. A judge ordered that Demitrious Green remain in jail as he awaits trial.



A Cook County man will stay in jail after prosecutors said he allegedly threatened a woman during a carjacking at a Taco Bell restaurant in Villa Park earlier this year.

Demitrious Green, 33, was charged with vehicular hijacking and appeared in court this week, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Demitrious Green

What we know:

Around 9:34 p.m. on April 6, the female victim was in a car in the parking lot of the Taco Bell in the 100 block of W. Roosevelt Road, while two other people she had come with were inside the restaurant.

Prosecutors alleged that Green approached the car and ordered the woman to "get the f*** out," which she did.

Green was allegedly holding his hand under his coat in his waistband. When the victim’s friends got out of the restaurant and were walking toward the car, Green ordered them to "stay the f*** back."

Green then allegedly got into the car and fled the scene, prosecutors said.

Investigators eventually identified Green, of Oak Park, as the suspected carjacker and arrested him last Saturday in Chicago.

A judge ordered that he remain in jail as he awaits trial.

What's next:

Green’s next court appearance is scheduled for July 15 for his arraignment.