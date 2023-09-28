Cook County teen will remain detained after firing gun in Elmhurst: prosecutors

A judge has ruled that a 16-year-old Bellwood boy will remain in custody after allegedly being in possession and using a handgun Tuesday night.

Around 11:40 p.m., Elmhurst police responded to a report of six to eight gunshots being fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they observed two individuals who allegedly fled on foot.

Prosecutors say that as police chased the subjects, one of them tossed a Glock 17 9mm pistol. At this time, a juvenile was taken into custody.

"The allegations that in the middle of the night, the defendant was allegedly illegally in possession of a handgun in a residential neighborhood are disturbing," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.

"This type of alleged behavior is extremely dangerous, and we are all very grateful that no one was injured or killed as a result of a stray bullet."

Additionally, police found nine 9mm live rounds and four spent shell casings as they investigated the scene, prosecutors said.

The teen has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He's next due in court on Oct. 2.