Cook County Health pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine distribution after FDA recommendation

Cook County health officials announced they will be suspending distribution of the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine across the suburbs after the FDA's recommendation.

Cook County Health announced in a statement that people who had a vaccination scheduled with the Johnson & Johnson shot will receive either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

Those who do not wish to have the vaccine alternatives should call (833) 308-1988 to cancel or reschedule their appointment.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Tuesday’s appointment release, currently scheduled for 3 p.m., will not include appointments for Johnson & Johnson, health officials said. The Cook County Department of Public Health also asked all Johnson & Johnson partners to pause using the vaccine as well.

"Following CDC/FDA guidance, individuals given the J&J vaccine who are experiencing severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath within three weeks after receiving the shot contact their health care provider," the department said.

Advertisement

The FDA and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a joint statement Tuesday that the pause of the single-dose vaccine is "out of an abundance of caution" after six cases of a rare type of blood clotting following vaccination were reported in the United States.

The clots were reported in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts.

"Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare," the statement said. "Treatment of this specific type of blood clot is different from the treatment that might typically be administered.

To date, more than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S. with the vast majority experiencing no or mild side effects.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) will meet Wednesday "to further review these cases and assess their potential significance," the statement said. The FDA has also launched an investigation of the cases and is planning to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. ET.

"Until that process is complete, we are recommending a pause in the use of this vaccine out of an abundance of caution," Dr. Anne Schuchat, Principal Deputy Director of the CDC and Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research said in a joint statement.

The Associated Press and the Sun Times Media Wire contributed to this report.