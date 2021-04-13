Illinois reports 3,193 coronavirus cases, 17 deaths

Public health officials on Tuesday announced another 3,193 new cases of the coronavirus in Illinois and 17 additional deaths.

The cases were among 58,248 test results submitted to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The seven-day testing positivity rate is at 4.3 percent, health officials said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Illinois has recorded 1,285,398 cases and 21,540 deaths tied to COVID-19.

As of Monday night, 2,028 Illinoisans were hospitalized with COVID-19, with 466 needing intensive care and 185 on ventilators.