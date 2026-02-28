Man killed in drive-by shooting in Chatham neighborhood

The Brief A man was shot near the sidewalk in the 7900 block of South Ingleside around 5:32 p.m. Saturday. Police say someone inside a passing vehicle opened fire, striking the victim multiple times. The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives are investigating.



A man was shot and killed in what Chicago police are describing as a drive-by shooting Saturday evening on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:32 p.m. on February 28 in the 7900 block of South Ingleside, in the Chatham neighborhood.

Police say the victim was near the sidewalk when an unknown vehicle approached. Someone inside the vehicle pulled out a handgun and fired shots.

The man was hit multiple times in the body and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

What's next:

No one is in custody. Area Detectives are investigating.