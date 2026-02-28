Some Iranian-Americans in Chicago celebrate U.S. attack at Daley Plaza rally

The Brief About 100 Iranian-Americans gathered at Daley Plaza to celebrate the U.S. attack and the reported death of Iran’s leader. Attendees shared emotional reactions, played music and handed out sweets. Some expressed support for exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi and potential regime change.



About 100 members of Chicago’s Iranian-American community gathered at Daley Plaza on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the U.S. attack on Iran and the reported death of the country’s longtime leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

What they're saying:

The group met under the Picasso statue, turning the gathering into what felt like a dance party, with music playing and sweets handed out to attendees.

"Finally, last night, I smiled a little bit," said Payam Sauouni, an Iranian-American who attended the rally. "After two months of crying and begging for help from the western countries, from the free world. Finally, as President Trump promised, he said help was on its way. It arrived."

At one point during the event, Ronak Panahi became emotional.

"I am cry-laughing. This is surreal. We have been waiting for this for 47 years," she said.

Many at the rally said their families fled Iran decades ago to escape the country’s religious government. One couple distributed sweets to mark the occasion.

"After 47 years of torture and hostage with this regime, this is the happiest day of my life," one man said.

Others held photos of protesters killed during a government crackdown in Iran earlier this year.

"These people have died at the hands of their government," said Matt Meyers, who attended the rally. "It’s exciting that Khamenei is dead. Tens of thousands lost their family members."

Some speakers acknowledged that regime change would not be easy but said they believe there will be growing support for Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s late shah, who has lived in exile since 1979.

"People are ready for the crown prince, Reza Pahlavi," said Pegah Piri of the group Make Iran Great Again. "As President Trump said, take shelter for now. We’ll let you know when to come back to the streets and take over the government when it’s safe."