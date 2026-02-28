Girl Scouts learn about careers in law at DePaul seminar

The Brief Girl Scouts attended the 16th annual Project Law Seminar at DePaul. Participants worked with female attorneys and took part in a mock trial. The event focused on building skills like public speaking and critical thinking.



Girl Scouts did more than sell cookies this weekend — they also learned what it takes to pursue a career in law.

What we know:

The 16th annual Project Law Seminar was held at DePaul College of Law, where Girl Scouts from the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana received mentoring from female attorneys.

Participants took part in a mock trial and were paired with mentors to help build a case.

"So they get paired with a mentor," said Jillian Burstein, a partner at Reed Smith. "They get to work up their case for trial. They get paired with Second City actors to play their witnesses, and then we get to go to court and have trials in front of real-life presiding judges and jurors from off the street. It's an incredible opportunity for the girls to stand up, use their voice, and work together to build a case."

In addition to courtroom skills, scouts worked on critical thinking, public speaking and teamwork — skills that can help them on any career path.