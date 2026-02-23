Chicago couple scrambles after Mexico wedding plans fall apart

The Brief Kaity Bucaro and Robbie Morris canceled their planned destination wedding in Mexico after violence in Puerto Vallarta raised safety concerns for them and their 150 guests. With the event already paid for, the couple is scrambling to organize a new ceremony in Chicago or the suburbs this Friday, relying on favors and last-minute planning. Despite the sudden change and concern for friends in Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta, they remain confident their wedding will have a happy ending.



Kaity Bucaro and Robbie Morris had every detail planned for their destination wedding in Mexico.

Now, because of the danger, they and their 150 guests can’t fly there.

What we know:

For Bucaro and Morris, Guadalajara is a special place — the city of their first big trip together.

They wanted to share its culture and community with loved ones.

About 150 people said yes and planned to attend. The Chicago couple said they were surprised so many were willing to travel, but the planning was complete.

Now, violence in Puerto Vallarta following the reported killing of a Mexican cartel leader has forced them to cancel, even though the events have already been paid for.

At first, they cried.

Then they rose to the challenge of pulling together their wedding day with the clock ticking and no additional money left in the budget.

Their first hurdle is finding a venue in Chicago or the suburbs.

The couple has been in contact with friends living in Mexico. They are concerned about their safety and for others in the areas of Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta.

What's next:

Their wedding plans are changing by the minute, but they remain confident there will be a happy ending.