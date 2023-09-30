Cook County UPS driver seriously injured in crash

A UPS driver was outside his vehicle when he was struck by a car in Morton Grove Friday afternoon.

Morton Grove police responded to a crash in the 6400 block of Beckwith just after 3 p.m.

Police say the UPS truck was parked on the curb facing west on Beckwith when the crash occurred. The UPS employee, a 55-year-old man from Mount Prospect, was standing behind the truck when he was struck.

A 32-year-old man from Chicago driving a Mercedes-Benz C300 was heading westbound on Beckwith when he struck the UPS employee and the truck.

The driver of the Mercedes-Benz remained on scene. The victim was transported to Lutheran General Hospital with serious injuries.

Morton Grove Police and the Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT) are investigating.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Morton Grove Police Department at 847-470-5200.