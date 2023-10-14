Cook County woman charged after setting fire to Arlington Heights apartment

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A woman was charged after intentionally setting fire to her apartment in Arlington Heights Thursday afternoon.

The fire caused damage to three other units in the two-story apartment complex located at 317 East Seegers Road leaving at least one family displaced.

A resident of the building Paula Cristina Sanchez, 51, was charged with aggravated arson following an investigation by police and the fire department's Arson Investigators.

There are no further details available at this time.

Sanchez appeared in court for a pretrial detention hearing on Saturday morning. The judge ordered that she be held in custody until her next court date on Nov. 6.