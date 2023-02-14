Cook County woman led police on chase reaching speeds of 120 mph: prosecutors

Bond was set Tuesday morning for a Schaumburg woman who allegedly led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 290 following a domestic dispute in west suburban Villa Park on Super Bowl Sunday.

On Sunday, around 11:26 p.m., Villa Park police responded to the parking lot of InTown Suites located at 350 E. Roosevelt Road for a report of a domestic disturbance taking place in a van.

When officers arrived at the scene, they approached 32-year-old Victoria Nee and an unidentified man in the van and tapped on the window. That is when Nee allegedly put the van in drive and fled the scene.

The officers pursued the van eastbound on I-290, officials said. The van reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The van eventually became disabled near the 5900 block of South Mayfield in Chicago, at which time Nee and the unidentified man allegedly fled the vehicle on foot but were taken into custody.

Victoria Nee

When officers searched the van, they say they found in Nee's possession multiple credit cards and other forms of identification that belong to other people.

"In recent months we have seen an alarming increase of cases involving defendants fleeing from police," said DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin. "This type conduct is extremely dangerous and puts not only the driver at risk, but also puts the police officers involved and general public at great risk."

"The Villa Police officers made a great decision to pursue the subject based on the information known to them at the time" Villa Park Chief of Police Michael Rivas said. "The call came out as a domestic and once the subject took off on the officers, the officers were not sure if there was anyone held against their will in a kidnapping situation."

Nee's bond was set at $25,000. Her next court appearance is scheduled for March 20, 2023.