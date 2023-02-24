Cook County woman reported missing since December

article

Cook County officials are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who has been reported missing since late December.

Lauren Willhoit, 30, was last seen on Dec. 30 leaving her home in Leyden Township, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

She is 5-foot-5, 175 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who has information on here whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Cook County Sheriff's Police at (708) 865-4896.