Cooking with Fire: Chicken piccata and arugula salad with the Hinsdale Fire Department
HINSDALE, Ill. - This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Hinsdale Fire Department, making firefighter/paramedic Kevin Baker's chicken piccata and firefighter/paramedic Ryan Dudek's arugula salad.
Chicken piccata
Ingredients
- Flour
- Salt
- Pepper
- Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast
- Chopped Garlic
- Chicken Broth
- Lemon Slices
- Capers
- Lemon Juice
- Parsley
- Butter
Instructions
Sprinkle chicken with salt, pepper and dredge in flour. Sizzle in a hot pan, in oil, until each side is cooked. Set aside.
In the same sauce pan, sauté chopped garlic, add chicken broth, lemon slices, capers, lemon juice and parsley. Add butter to thicken up the sauce. Let sauté until desired consistency. (Firefighter Baker doesn't use measurements.)
Arugula Harvest Salad
- Roasted Squad (cubed)
- Arugula
- Hazelnut (chopped and roasted in Maple syrup)
- Parmesan Cheese
- Vinaigrette