Cooking with Fire: Chicken piccata and arugula salad with the Hinsdale Fire Department

This morning we're Cooking with Fire at the Hinsdale Fire Department, making firefighter/paramedic Kevin Baker's chicken piccata and firefighter/paramedic Ryan Dudek's arugula salad.

Chicken piccata

Ingredients

Flour

Salt

Pepper

Thinly Sliced Chicken Breast

Chopped Garlic

Chicken Broth

Lemon Slices

Capers

Lemon Juice

Parsley

Butter

Instructions

Sprinkle chicken with salt, pepper and dredge in flour. Sizzle in a hot pan, in oil, until each side is cooked. Set aside.

In the same sauce pan, sauté chopped garlic, add chicken broth, lemon slices, capers, lemon juice and parsley. Add butter to thicken up the sauce. Let sauté until desired consistency. (Firefighter Baker doesn't use measurements.)

Arugula Harvest Salad