COPA investigating officer-involved shooting on West Side
CHICAGO - The Chicago Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is currently responding to an officer-involved shooting on the city's West Side.
The shooting reportedly happened Saturday night near 3800 W. North Avenue.
Details of what happened and injuries have not been released at this time.
COPA is urging anyone with more information on the incident to call its office at 312-746-3609.
We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.