COPA seeks video of off-duty CPD detective shooting at suspected thieves in Irving Park

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is asking for the public’s help in locating video of an off-duty Chicago police detective firing at suspected thieves last month in Irving Park.

COPA released 9-1-1 calls from the shooting Thursday, but the agency said it has not identified or obtained any video of the incident.

Just before 3 a.m. on Dec. 6, the off-duty detective called 9-1-1 to report he had fired twice at "some auto theft" in the 2800 block of West Grace Street but did not believe anyone was hit.

The detective also told dispatchers someone had pulled a gun on him on the same block the night before.

A police department statement about the incident made no mention of an off-duty officer being involved. Police said they had responded to shots fired and made contact with a man who said he saw several people trying to steal a catalytic converter.

In the 9-1-1 call, the detective said he saw people arriving in a white Charger and attempting to steal a Hyundai on the street. The detective approached, identifying himself as a police officer, when someone in the car pointed a firearm in his direction, according to COPA.

After the detective opened fire, both cars fled the scene. It was unknown if the off-duty detective struck anyone.

No one has been charged in connection to the incident.

COPA has asked anyone with information or video footage to contact its office at 312-746-3609 or visit ChicagoCOPA.org.