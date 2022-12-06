Man shoots at catalytic converter thieves in Irving Park

A man shot at thieves trying to steal a catalytic converter Tuesday morning in the Irving Park neighborhood.

The man, whose age was unknown, observed several people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a parked car around 2:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of West Grace Street, according to police.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the witness who pulled out a gun of his own and started shooting, police said.

The suspects entered nearby vehicles and fled the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The victim was not injured in the shooting but was transported to a local hospital for chest pain, officials said.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.