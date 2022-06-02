COPA shares video of shootout between off-duty cop and catalytic converter thieves

Chicago’s police oversight agency released video Thursday that shows an off-duty officer exchange gunfire with someone who was trying to steal a catalytic converter in Norwood Park.

The off-duty officer noticed at least two people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle on April 28 in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, police said.

The video shows the officer approach the suspects before taking cover behind a tree after shots were fired in his direction, according to COPA.

The officer returned fire as the suspects fled in a vehicle, the video showed.

No one was struck by the gunfire and no one was taken into custody, police said.

The officer was placed on administrative duties for 30 days following the shooting.

COPA, which also released documents and other recordings of the investigation, was continuing to investigate the shooting.