Off-duty Chicago police officer trades shots with gunman trying to steal catalytic converter

An off-duty Chicago police officer exchanged gunfire with someone who was trying to steal a catalytic converter Thursday morning on the Northwest Side.

The officer noticed at least two people trying to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle around 5:47 a.m. in the 6500 block of West Imlay Street, police said.

The off-duty officer identified himself as police to the group when gunfire erupted between him and one of people trying to steal the converter, according to CPD.

No one was struck by the gunfire and no one was taken into custody, police said.

The officer was uninjured in the shooting and will be placed on administrative duties for 30 days as the Civilian Office of Police Accountability investigates.