Coronavirus cases in Illinois reach 25

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois has risen to 25, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Wednesday.

The six new cases are a Lake County man in his 50s, and five Chicago/Cook County cases: a man in 80s, two men in their 70s, a woman in her 50s and a man in 40s, according to Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Dr. Allison Arwady, commissioner of the Chicago Department of Public Health, said she expects the number of cases in the city and state to “continue to grow.”

Earlier Wednesday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced that the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parades would be postponed due to concerns over coronavirus.

The new coronavirus that has sickened thousands across the globe causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and can sometimes be fatal.

The vast majority of people recover. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover. In mainland China, where the virus first exploded, more than 80,000 people have been diagnosed and more than 58,000 have so far recovered.

