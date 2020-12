Coronavirus deaths in Cook County have surpassed 7,000, officials said Monday.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed another 357 deaths from COVID-19 since Dec. 7, bringing the county’s total to 7,311.

That’s more than half of all statewide coronavirus deaths, which the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Sunday at 14,291.

Statewide, more than 848,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.