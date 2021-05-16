Coronavirus in Illinois: Health officials report 1,248 new cases, 24 deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,248 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,366,268 cases, including 22,439 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,013 specimens for a total of 23,813,589.

As of Saturday night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 218 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 9-15, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 9-15, 2021 is 2.9%.

On Saturday, 53,335 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.