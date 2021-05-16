Expand / Collapse search

Coronavirus in Illinois: Health officials report 1,248 new cases, 24 deaths

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus
Children who cannot get vaccine urged to continue wearing masks

Those who have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine are urged to keep wearing masks and that includes kids who are too young to get the shot.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,248 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 24 additional deaths, on Sunday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,366,268 cases, including 22,439 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. 

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,013 specimens for a total of 23,813,589.  

As of Saturday night, 1,581 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 404 patients were in the ICU and 218 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 9-15, 2021 is 2.4%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 9-15, 2021 is 2.9%.

On Saturday, 53,335 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were administered in Illinois.  