Country Club Hills woman charged with looting, burglary in Gold Coast

A 27-year-old Country Club Hills woman is facing looting and burglary charges, according to Chicago police.

Laquisha Carson was charged with a felony count of looting by an individual and a felony count of burglary, police said.

Carson was arrested about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of West Belmont Avenue, after being identified as a person who allegedly burglarized and looted businesses Aug. 9 in the 900 block of North Michigan Avenue, police said.

She is due in bond court Wednesday.