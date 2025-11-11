Country Club Hills youth football team headed to nationals — if they can afford the trip

The Brief The Midwest Hawks BabyHawks 7U team won the Illinois state title and earned a spot in the national championship in Florida. Coaches say travel costs are high and they’re raising funds to make sure every player can go. The team leaves December 6, hoping community donations will help get them there.



A local football team of kids seven and under is headed to the nationals. They just need a little help to get there.

What we know:

The Midwest Hawks BabyHawks 7u football team is the best in their division in Illinois after winning at the state level.

And this mighty group out of Country Club Hills has now earned the chance to compete in the national championship in Florida.

It’s one of the biggest stages in youth football but taking the entire team is costly.

What they're saying:

"Everybody is gonna say they have the best team, but I honestly feel like we have the best team," Coach Camron Anderson said. "Not just about football but getting our guys ready for life."

"We try to do everything we can to close the gap, but sometimes it just doesn't work, and we have to leave athletes behind, which is ultimately not the best situation we want to be in, but we try to make do," said head coach Bert Kenerson.

What's next:

The team has set up a "99 Pledges" account to raise money.

The Midwest Hawks Babyhawks team leaves Dec. 6 for nationals and will be there if they get the help, from Dec. 7 through Dec. 13.