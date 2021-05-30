Couple shot in South Shore apartment

A man and woman were shot early Sunday in a South Shore apartment.

The couple was inside an apartment about 1:50 a.m. in the 2800 block of East 78th Street when they suffered gunshot wounds, Chicago police said.

The man, 21, was shot in the leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was fair, police said. The woman, 20, was also shot in the leg and was taken to South Shore Hospital, in fair condition.

Details on the incident were not immediately available, according to police.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.