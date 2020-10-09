Court dismisses Jason Van Dyke's appeal

article

Former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke’s appeal of his 2018 conviction for killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald was dismissed Friday.

Illinois’ First District Appellate Court made the ruling Friday at Van Duke’s request.

In 2018, Van Dyke was convicted of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm. He was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison for killing McDonald in 2014. After responding to a disturbance call in the 4100 Block of South Pulaski Road on Oct. 20, 2014, Van Dyke shot McDonald 16 times. Most of the shots he fired were after McDonald fell to the ground.

Van Dyke’s attorney filed a motion with the court Sept. 29, 2020, asking his appeal to be dropped.

“Mr. Van Dyke’s decision prevents additional years of litigation, bringing finality to the thorough prosecution of this case in which his rights were protected and justice was served,” said Kane County State’s Attorney Joe McMahon.