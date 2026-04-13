Illinois voters back plan to shift data center energy costs, poll finds

The Brief A poll of 800 Illinois voters shows about 70% support for the POWER Act. Support rose to 75% after details about costs, clean energy and community input. Data centers use large amounts of power and water and are linked to higher utility cost concerns.



If your electric or water bill feels higher and you cannot quite explain why, a new Illinois poll points to data centers and growing demand, along with a proposed fix called the POWER Act.

The poll of 800 likely voters, conducted March 16–19, 2026 by Global Strategy Group, shows nearly 70% support the bill after a short description. That number rises to 75% when people hear more details.

The issue is gaining attention as more data centers move into Illinois and require large amounts of energy and water to operate.

What is driving concern:

The poll shows 52% of voters say rising utility bills are their top concern tied to data centers.

These facilities power internet services and artificial intelligence systems. They run nonstop and need cooling systems that use significant electricity and water. Some can use up to 5 million gallons of water a day.

In some areas, data centers make up about 1% of electricity demand but are linked to a 595% increase in certain capacity costs. That cost pool totals about $1.7 billion, with most of it being passed to other customers.

What the bill would do:

The POWER Act, also known as SB4016 and HB5513 in the state legislature, focuses on who pays those costs.

It would require data centers to cover their own energy and water use. It also requires companies to add new clean energy and limit private agreements with local governments.

The bill adds more community input before projects move forward.

What it could mean:

Supporters say the goal is to reduce how much of these costs are passed to everyday customers.

Shifting more of the cost to the companies using the most energy and water could help limit future increases in utility bills.

Potential trade-offs:

Higher costs for companies could affect where and how quickly new data centers are built.

More approval steps could extend timelines. Clean energy requirements may increase upfront costs.

The poll did not include detailed arguments from opponents.

What's next:

Lawmakers are expected to consider the POWER Act this spring.