Chicago’s Memorial Day weekend ends without a shooting homicide for first time in years: CPD

The Brief Police said 26 people were shot in 23 separate shootings between Friday evening and late Monday night. Four more people were shot in Austin, while four teens were injured in a Little Village shooting early Sunday morning. Authorities also charged an 18-year-old man with attempted murder after five Chicago police officers were struck by a car while breaking up a teen takeover on the Near West Side.



Chicago saw dozens of shootings and several large violent incidents over Memorial Day weekend, even as the city recorded no homicides during the holiday period for the first time in at least a decade.

Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings

By the numbers:

Chicago police announced Tuesday morning, that between 6 p.m. on Friday and 11:59 p.m. Monday there were 23 shootings with 26 victims. It marks the first year in at least a decade that Chicago has not recorded a murder over Memorial Day weekend.

Last year, a total of 24 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend, including three people who were killed.

A shooting death that was not recorded in the department's final numbers was a 2-year-old boy who died after accidentally shooting himself in the head Saturday afternoon in the Roseland neighborhood.

Around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, the boy was inside a home in the 900 block of E. 104th Street when he sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The child was identified as Jamonte Shaw, 2, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Area Two detectives took a 31-year-old man into custody and have launched a death investigation into the shooting but have not deemed it a homicide.

Police are searching for the suspect who shot three teens during a large Memorial Day gathering in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, blocks away from 57th Street Beach.

Two 18-year-olds and a 19-year-old were standing outside at a large gathering just before 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of East 55th Street when gunfire broke out and struck them, according to Chicago police.

One of the 18-year-olds was shot in the hand while the other was struck in the hip. The 19-year-old was shot in the leg. All three were hospitalized at the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.

Hours after the shooting, police released two images of the suspected gunman.

He was described as a Black male between the ages of 16-19 last seen wearing a black sweater with white writing on the sleeves along with blue pants/jeans and white gym shoes.

Three men and a woman were shot and wounded Monday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The group was standing outside just before 11 p.m. in the 4800 block of West Fulton Street when gunfire broke out and they were struck, according to Chicago police.

The victims were as follows:

A 35-year-old man was shot in the back.

A 34-year-old woman was shot in the thigh.

A 27-year-old man was shot several times throughout the body.

A 23-year-old man was shot at least twice in the arm.

All four victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where they were listed in good condition.

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after five Chicago police officers were struck and injured by a car while trying to break up a teen takeover early Sunday morning on the city’s Near West Side.

Rashad Johnson, of Plainfield, was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and criminal damage to property.

The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 1200 block of South Loomis Street in the Little Italy neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Rashad Johnson | Chicago police

Police said officers were on foot dispersing a large crowd when a blue sedan traveling westbound in the eastbound lane struck the officers.

Authorities said the vehicle then jumped a curb and crashed into a CPD squad car, a pole and a fence before coming to a stop.

Johnson was arrested at the scene. Officers also recovered a firearm from inside the vehicle, police said.

The five injured officers were taken to area hospitals, where each was listed in fair condition. No other injuries were reported.

Officers near the 2500 block of S. Washtenaw Avenue in Little Village heard gunfire around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the Chicago Police Department.

They searched the area and found four victims who had been shot and injured, police said. A male gunman had fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.

The victims were:

An 18-year-old woman who was shot in the right buttocks.

A 16-year-old girl who was shot in the left calf.

A 14-year-old boy who had a graze wound to the right arm.

A 16-year-old girl who had a graze wound to her right leg.

All of the victims were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

"It’s very concerning because the summer is just starting," said Little Village Community Council President Baltazar Enriquez. "Families want to enjoy the city… enjoy the parks, the lakefront, enjoy being outside. But now people are asking themselves, is it even safe?"