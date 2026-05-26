Chicago staple Manny's Deli broken into overnight

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The Brief Someone tried to break into Manny’s Deli in Chicago’s South Loop overnight, shattering the restaurant’s front window before running off. The deli said no one was hurt and it planned to reopen Tuesday as usual despite the damage.



A break-in attempt overnight left damage at the iconic Manny's Cafeteria & Delicatessen in Chicago’s South Loop.

What we know:

Photos shared by the deli on social media showed a shattered front glass window and a police vehicle parked outside the restaurant.

In a statement posted online, Manny’s said someone tried to break into the business overnight, but staff members were inside at the time, causing the suspect to flee before getting inside.

"Most importantly: we are ok, nobody was hurt," the restaurant wrote in its post.

Despite the damage, the longtime Chicago deli said it planned to reopen at its normal business hours Tuesday with plywood covering the broken window.

What we don't know:

No additional details about the attempted break-in or possible suspects were immediately released.