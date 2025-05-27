Chicago crime: 24 shot, 3 killed over Memorial Day weekend, police say

The Brief The Chicago Police Department said 24 people were shot over the Memorial Day weekend, including three fatally. The marks appear to be down from recent Memorial Day weekend totals, an apparent win for Mayor Brandon Johnson's administration. Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial beginning of summer and when the city typically sees a spike in gun violence.



A total of 24 people were shot over the long Memorial Day weekend in Chicago, including three people who were killed, according to preliminary police data.

The Chicago Police Department released numbers on the shooting injuries and deaths that took place between Friday evening and Monday.

Memorial Day weekend is considered the unofficial start of summer, and when violence in the city typically begins to increase.

By the numbers:

The numbers appear to be a decrease from Memorial Day weekends in recent years, when violence tends to spike.

Over last year’s Memorial Day weekend, CPD reported that 41 people were shot, including nine fatally, along with one fatal stabbing.

During the 2023 Memorial Day weekend, a total of 53 people were shot, 11 were killed, and one was fatally stabbed.

Garien Gatewood, the deputy mayor of community safety, highlighted other violent crime data during a news conference on Tuesday morning.

Gatewood said year-to-date, violent crime was down 21%, homicides were down 24%, shootings were down 33%, and robberies were down 36%.

What they're saying:

Mayor Brandon Johnson touted his administration's efforts to combat the city's persistent gun violence.

"Our investments are clearly having some strong returns as violence continues to go down in the City of Chicago," he said during that press conference.

Johnson also touted investments into the Chicago Police Department's investigation unit and adding 200 detectives to yield more arrests in shootings and homicides. He said the clearance rate this year was close to 85%.

"Violence is down in Chicago," he said. "Investments are up in Chicago. I’m going to build the safest, most affordable big city in America."