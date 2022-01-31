3 arrested after high-speed chase in Coweta County with speeds topping 130 mph

Three men were arrested in Coweta County after a high-speed chase with speed exceeding 130 mph along Interstate 85 on Thursday.

Izaiah Smith, 24, Kei’avion Thomas, 22, both of Atlanta, and Genesis Denton, 28, of Lynwood, Illinois, were charged with felony fleeing to elude, obstruction of officers, and marijuana possession. Smith was also charged with leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, speeding, and other traffic infractions.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said they pulled over the Dodge Durango that Smith was driving. When the deputy approached, investigators said Smith sped off.

During the chase, investigators said speeds reached 130 mph with the SUV weaving in and out of traffic and using the emergency lane to pass.

The chase continued into Troup County where the SUV "brake checked" deputies, causing him to rear-end the SUV.

At Highway 154, the Durango exited and slammed into a car. Deputies said the men made a run for but were quickly apprehended.

When searching the men, deputies said they found Deton had over $11,000 in cash on him as well as financial transactions cards that were not in his name. Deputies said Thomas had over $1,500.

In addition, deputies said they found a purse in Durgano with more credit cards as well as a fraudulent check.

All three men were locked up in the Coweta County Jail without bond.

