Expand / Collapse search

CPD detective team is October's 'Police Officer of the Month'

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

CPD detective team is October's 'Police Officer of the Month'

October's "Police Officer of the Month" isn't just one Chicago officer, but an entire CPD detective team.

CHICAGO - October's "Police Officer of the Month" isn't just one Chicago officer, but an entire CPD detective team.

The team was honored Thursday morning for identifying an offender in a hit-and-run crash where three people died.

"They are Sergeant Morad Haleem, Detective Kevin Rasmussen, Detective Shadi Sweiss, Detective Jerad Tim, Detective Kathryn Ritter. Congratulations to all of you," a speaker said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The award also went to an officer who was off duty when they tracked a suspect accused of shooting a Chicago police officer.