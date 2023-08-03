CPD names new horse after fallen Officer Ella French

The Chicago Police Department Mounted Unit welcomed a new horse this week and named it after one of their own.

CPD named the horse "French" after fallen Officer Ella French, who died in the line of duty in August 2021.

Officer French was fatally shot in West Englewood at 63rd Street and Bell Avenue during a traffic stop. Her partner, Officer Carlos Yanez Jr., was also shot and wounded.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

According to the Mounted Unit, naming their horses after fallen officers is a tradition that carries on the legacies of those who have died while serving the city of Chicago.

MORE: Slain Chicago Police Officer Ella French 'wanted to do good for the world,' brother says

The unit released a video of the new horse, where Officer French's mother and Officer Yanez, among others, were seen visiting and petting the horse.