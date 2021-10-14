CPD officer explains why many officers are concerned about sharing vaccine status

More murders, more shootings and downtown looting. That's what a Chicago police officer says could happen this weekend, if the mayor does not repeal her vaccine mandate for the city's police department.

In a FOX 32 exclusive, we learn why many officers are concerned about providing the city with their vaccine status.

In just about 24 hours, the city will reach its vaccine mandate deadline.

Come Friday at midnight, half of the police force could be sent home.

The officer we spoke with said police understand the risk, but also believe the alternative could put their personal safety at risk.

"It's not about whether you're vaccinated or not, that's not the issue, it's about giving your personal information and where it goes," the unidentified officer said.

The officer has served more than 30 years on the force, and is concerned about the city's vaccine mandate.

"Non-disciplinary, no-pay status, has never been used in the police department that I've ever seen or anyone has ever seen. It's something new that has been created by the mayor or the superintendent," the officer said.

The officer said in August, the Chicago mayor issued a mandate that all city workers, including police, must be vaccinated and input their vaccine status into an online portal.

Despite repeated attempts to find out where their personal information goes, including information that he said could easily be used to find where they live, his questions have gone unanswered.

"Where does it go? Who's going to have access to that information?" the officer asked. "Lets not kid ourselves, there's people at Blue cross Blue Shield or any of these HR departments that have friends that are gang members."

The other issue, he said, is the non-disciplinary no-pay status the city is threatening for employees who don't comply.

"It's so immediate. It's never been done before," the officer said.

He said officers are also concerned this will be the status quo for future city mandates.

Don't follow the rules. Don't get paid.

"I think the Mayor has dug her heels in and she has beat down the police too often. I think this is another slap in the face to the police officers and to clear it up now, I think would be too late," he said.

The officer said in order to be put on no-pay status, it typically takes years and an investigation.

On Thursday, the mayor indicated she would not repeal the mandate, despite concerns from some alderman, and that the city is prepared for the consequences.