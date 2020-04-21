CPD officer injured in Gold Coast car crash

A Chicago police officer was injured Tuesday morning in a vehicle crash in Gold Coast.

About 1:25 a.m. a 2009 black Audi traveling south on outer Lake Shore Drive was attempting to make a U-turn at Erie Street in order to go back north, but ended up on the inner drive, where it struck a CPD squad car on its passenger side in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The squad car was occupied by one officer who was taken to the hospital for treatment in good condition, police said. The driver of the Audi, a 30-year-old man, refused medical treatment.

The 30-year-old man was given citations for running a red light, driving the wrong direction, failure to reduce speed and negligent driving, police said.